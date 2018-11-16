Call for action on West Lindsey’s hundreds of empty homes

Hundreds of homes in West Lindsey have been lying empty for six months or more, new figures show.

Housing charity Action on Empty Homes has warned that empty homes reveal the“stark reality of the country’s broken housing market.

Hundreds of homes across West Lindsey are currently empty. Photo: PA/Dominic Lipinski

In September there were 606 long-term empty homes in the area - homes that campaigners say could be brought back into use to help families in need of social housing.

That means 60 per cent of the vacant properties in the area had been sitting empty for six months or more.

In total, 1,004 properties were found by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to be ‘unoccupied and substantially unfurnished’.

The number of long-term empty homes has risen since 2017, when there were 529 such properties - an increase of 15 per cent.

Action on Empty Homes campaigns to bring more empty properties back into use for people in need of housing.

It believes that official figures underestimate the true scale of the problem as Government statistics do not include derelict properties that could be refurbished, or second homes that are rarely occupied.

Chris Bailey, Action on Empty Homes’ campaign manager said that many neighbourhoods at the lower end of the housing market are ‘blighted by empty homes and under-investment’.

He said: “Empty homes are a canary in the coalmine telling us the stark reality of our broken housing market.

“The time to fix that is now.

“Across England more than a million families are on social housing waiting list, and tens of thousands are in often unsuitable temporary accommodation.

“Every empty home is a wasted opportunity to make a family’s life better, and at a time of national housing crisis this is more critical than ever.

“The Government needs to invest money in getting these homes back into use, particularly in lower value markets, in order to meet the high level of housing need in those communities.”

Across England, 228,000 properties had been unoccupied for more than six months, up from 217,000 last year.

The number of homes unoccupied for more than two years also rose, from 61,000 in 2017 to 62,000 this year.

Polly Neate, chief executive of homelessness charity Shelter, said: “It’s exasperating to see that the number of empty properties has increased at a time when there are so many families without a safe and secure place to call home.”

But she said that the Government should prioritise building more social housing first.

She continued: “Some of these homes will be empty for good reason, and others are in the wrong place to offer any kind of practical solution for those in desperate need of a home.”

A spokesman from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said: “Local authorities have a range of powers at their disposal to tackle long-term empty homes and we expect them to use them.”