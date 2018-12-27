Gainsborough housing provider spreads festive cheer with free hampers

Gainsborough-based social housing provider Acis helped spread a little festive cheer by donating over a hundred hampers to some of its more isolated customers.

The annual tradition saw workers nominate customers to receive the hampers, which included items such as crisps, chocolate, mince pies and other festive treats.

In total, 109 hampers were delivered to people across Lincolnshire and South Yorkshire, including many to people on their own and those living in sheltered accommodation.

Acis’ Customer Engagement Coordinator, Claire Tunstall, said: “It has been another successful year donating our customer hampers.

“Employees from various departments have nominated customers that might need some festive cheer and those who are more isolated at this time of year – those that maybe don’t have family close by.

“We hope the customers appreciate and enjoy the festive treats.”

Acis Group provides over 6,800 affordable homes across 11 local authority areas in Lincolnshire, South Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire. To find out more, visit www.acisgroup.co.uk.