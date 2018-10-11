Brave pair face the shave for Macmillan

Two residents at The Elms retirement park in Torksey did more than let their hair down at a recent charity fundraising event – they let it literally fall to the floor!

Roy Strangeway and Doreen Roberts took on a ‘brave the shave” challenge as part of a get-together organised by the park which raised more than £1,200 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Both Roy and Doreen dyed their hair green and purple in preparation for the big snip, and other residents at The Elms dug deep into pockets to sponsor their bold bid for baldness.

Tracey Coulson, a director of The Elms and a member of the park-owning Kinch family, said: “Thousands of pounds are raised each year, and we never cease to be amazed at the wealth of ideas which come forward to make these occasions a success.”