Body of missing Gainsborough skier found

French Police have confirmed the body of a man found in the French Alps is that of missing skier John Bromell of Gainsborough, according to national media reports.

Mr Bromell, 39, from Willingham by Stow, was last seen on the Paquis chairlift in Tignes, on January 7.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: “Our staff are supporting the family of a British man following his death in France.”

It said it was in contact with the French authorities.

At the time of Mr Bromell’s disappearance, there was more than 1m (3ft) of snow reported in the resort, with a warning about the risk of avalanches issued.

A full-scale search by French police was hampered by what was described as “terrible conditions”.