Bassetlaw Hospital Trust launches own charity

The Trust that runs Bassetlaw Hospital has launched its very own charity in a bid to make it easier for fundraisers looking to support the site.

Called Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity, the fundraising brand will cover three hospital sites in the region including Worksop, Doncaster and Mexborough.

Trust bosses say launching the new charity will allow the organisation to ensure that funds are raised for the benefit of services and schemes which cannot be covered by routine income.

This could include large-scale projects such as the renovation or development of an area, to the smaller things that provide comfort, like a teddy for the young patient spending their first time away from home.

The Trust has given suggestions on the variety of ways people can raise funds, such as by holding a sponsored cake sale, tackling on a 5k, 10k or marathon run and taking to the skies for a daring sponsored sky-dive.

Suzy Brain England OBE, chair of DBTH, said: “I am extremely excited to be able to announce the official launch of Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity, bringing all of our fundraising efforts under one, easily recognisable, brand.

“Donations made to the Trust make a very real difference to our patients’ lives each and every year, helping to reduce the everyday stresses and anxieties which are associated with illness.”

“Enhancing the care and treatment for thousands of patients every year, hospital charities provide things such as adaptive equipment for frail and elderly visitors, toys for youngsters staying on wards, as well as helping to purchase innovative and specialist diagnosis or treatment tools.”

Suzy added: “All charitable donations to our hospitals are invested and used to enhance patient care, as well as other innovative developments, which are not funded by usual NHS income.

“By donating and fundraising for our hospitals, individuals can help make our patients’ hospital experience that little bit more comfortable, helping us go above and beyond for those in our care.”

Anyone wanting to find out more about support and sponsorship can email organisers at DBTH.Charity@nhs.net or visit the charity’s website at www.dbth.nhs.uk/charity.