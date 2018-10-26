Artists teach families about Gainsborough’s heritage

Families celebrated Gainsborough’s heritage in an art event designed to explore the place in which they live.

‘The Big Draw’ was a free event, organised by West Lindsey District Council, that took place on Market Place.

Artist Jess Kemp with youngsters Chester and Skylar Collinson at 'The Big Draw' event.

Supported by money from the Heritage Lottery Fund, it featured artists, who created silk painted banners, flags and bunting that reflected the stories of the town’s past.

Families were invited to join in and also have their say by voting for their favourite heritage activity using Lego bricks.

Founded in 2000, ‘The Big Draw’ is a visual literacy charity that promotes the universal language of drawing as a tool for learning, expression and invention.

Coun Judy Rainsforth, ward member for Gainsborough on the council, was delighted to hear that the event was a big success.

She said: “I am pleased that ‘The Big Draw’ was enjoyed by all who attended. It was a great opportunity for residents to get creative.”

Among those who went along was Gainsborough mum Kirsty Collinson, who said: “I thought the event was good for enabling my two children to find about the history of Gainsborough.

“The arts and crafts really caught the kids’ attention, and they very much enjoyed themselves.”

Kirsty’s youngsters, five-year-old Chester and three-year-old Skylar, each made an eyecatching silk painting of Gainsborough’s buildings and shop fronts.

Chester said: “I really enjoyed the crafting. Painting my shop front was the best part, and I was happy that I got to take home a certificate.”

One of the artists at the event was Jess Kemp, from Nottingham. She said: “I was excited to share stories of Gainsborough’s history with residents. It was really interesting.

“I love being part of projects such as this that encourage an interest in art, which is something that anybody can join in with.”

Jess plans to craft the colourful and creative silk paintings from the event into bunting, to be displayed at Gainsborough’s Illuminate parade on Wednesday, November 21.

The council is now preparing another application to the Heritage Lottery Fund to help restore and improve some of the historic buildings in Gainsborough town centre.

This is all part of the Mayflower 400 project and the build-up to the celebrations to mark the 400th anniversary of the famous voyage by the Mayflower Pilgrims.