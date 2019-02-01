Jazz star John Turville has live date in Lincoln

The John Turville Quintet is live at the Blue Room in Lincoln this month on its Head First tour.

Pianist and educator John Turville has established himself as a mainstay of the UK and European contemporary jazz scenes in his varied roles as sideman, co-leader and trio/quartet leader.

So it’s testament to his considerable reputation his quintet's debut album Head First should include the estimable names of saxophonist Julian Argüelles, double bassist Dave Whitford, drummer James Maddren and versatile trumpeter Robbie Robson.

Inspired greatly by the music of mentor John Taylor, as well as Kenny Wheeler, John Turville was one of many artists who came together for the Jazz Piano Summit concert of 2015 dedicated to Taylor’s immeasurable musical legacy.

There, Turville presented his own homage, A Perfect Foil, igniting a desire to realise originals and interpretations for an expanded line-up.

The resulting collaboration, featuring Julian Arguelles, is a radiant celebration of British jazz creativity which also confirms the pianist’s mastery of composition and performance.

And now it is being brought to the live stage in Lincoln on Friday, February 8.

Tickets are available at www.jazzpac.co.uk