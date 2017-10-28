COMMUNITY: Financial support for over 60s

Financial assistance is available for a specific need, for example disability/mobility aids, or household goods/furniture, for people aged 60 and over, who live in the former Retford rural district area, which includes Misterton.

The funding comes from the Sir Stuart & Lady Florence Goodwin fund.

Applications are dealt with in strict confidence. It is important to note that applicants must wait for the decision of the trustees before making a purchase as a grant cannot be given retrospectively.

For further information, call 01900 533249 (ask for Linda Dore) or email Goodwin.charity@bassetlaw.gov.uk.