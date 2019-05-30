Patients stunned as doctors’ surgery in Gainsborough is closed down

Thousands of patients in Gainsborough were stunned to find their doctors’ surgery closed down amid controversy over whether it was fit for purpose.

The Cleveland Surgery on Vanessa Drive was shut for a day on Wednesday after concern raised by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

An inspection by the CQC towards the end of last year resulted in a rating of ‘Requires Improvement’ and damning criticism of the surgery, which has almost 13,000 registered patients.

And after recent visits to the practice, the CQC suspended all services, forcing the surgery to shut its doors for 24 hours.

It re-opened again today (Thursday), but only after crisis talks with the Lincolnshire West Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and NHS authorities.

Many patients were left in the dark, and some contacted Gainsborough’s MP, Sir Edward Leigh. One panicked woman told the Standard: “The surgery has cancelled all patients’ appointments for the foreseeable future. What on earth is going on? What are patients supposed to do?”

A statement, released by the CCG, said the closure was because of “unforeseen circumstances” and that “alternative arrangements” were being made for patients.

Later, the CCG said: “The suspension of services was a result of immediate concerns, identified by the CCG and the CQC. Having sought assurances, the CQC has agreed to lift the suspension. However, it will continue to monitor services closely.”

The practice manager, Tracy Lloyd, said the surgery would not be commenting.