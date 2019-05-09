Schoolchildren join village’s anti-speeding campaign

Schoolchildren have joined residents in a campaign to stop motorists speeding when they pass through Sturton by Stow.

A group of adult volunteers has set up a community speedwatch group, which has won the support of the village’s primary school.

Alison Simmons, head teacher, said: “The school’s ‘mini police’ are delighted to be involved with speedwatch. I look forward to enabling our pupils to learn how the issues with speeding motorists can be addressed.”

The speedwatch volunteers have already started to monitor traffic, noting the registration numbers of any cars breaking the speed limit.

Mel Banham, co-ordinator of the group, which is also backed by the police and the parish council, said: “A recent survey among residents showed that speeding traffic on all four roads in the village is a major concern. At certain times, it seems that some motorists just ignore the 30mph speed restriction.

“We are about education, not enforcement, which is for the police. We want to be a friendly reminder to motorists that they need to respect our village. Changing their behaviour might also help them preserve points on their licence.”

Coun Michele Grainger, of the parish council, said she hoped speedwatch would help villagers to stay safe.