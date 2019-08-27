New degree at Worksop's Artisan School of Food for students who want to become skilled artisan food producers

There are still places on a new degree in artisan food production on offer at Worksop's Artisan School of Food.

This exciting course will be delivered by professional artisan food specialists at the school on the Welbeck Estate and students will learn all aspects of artisan baking, cheesemaking, butchery, charcuterie and patisserie creation as well as being given the tools needed to launch their own artisan food business upon graduation.

The School of Artisan Food, in partnership with Nottingham Trent University, is having an open day on September 2, for people to find out more about the courses and qualifications on offer.

The brand new Foundation degree in artisan food production kicks off in September 2019 with teaching taking place at NTU’s Brackenhurst campus as well as the School of Artisan Food. With the course being accredited by a university, student finance is available.

Entry qualifications are 64 UCAS points; or three A Levels at DDE; BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma MPP as well as passes at GCSE English and Maths.

The Foundation degree, which can be studied either two years full time, or three years with a placement, will help to meet increasing demand for skilled producers of high-quality artisan food that is sustainably produced.

Julie Byrne, managing director of The School of Artisan Food, said: “We are really looking forward to working with Nottingham Trent University to inspire the next generation of artisan food producers. This new course will give students the toolbox they need to be successful in the world of artisan food.”

Teaching will be split between the university’s Brackenhurst Campus, home to the School of Animal, Rural and Environmental Sciences, and The School of Artisan Food.

Students will learn all the skills needed to work in the artisan food industry, developing practical expertise, producing a range of quality food products and understanding what is needed to establish an artisan food business.

The course includes an opportunity to work in a placement in artisan food production, to help students prepare for a career in the sector.

Students will have access to The School of Artisan Food’s purpose-built training rooms and a demonstration theatre, as well as all of the facilities at the Brackenhurst Campus, including the food processing laboratory and the expertise of the employability team.

To book an Open Day visit ww.schoolofartisanfood.org.