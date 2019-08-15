Gainsborough A-level students make the grade

Gainsborough students are celebrating another excellent year of A-level results.

At Queen Elizabeth's High School (QEHS), students gained a total of 125 A or A* grades between them - 27 per cent of the total entries.

Mathematics and English were among the best-performing subjects, with almost one in five grades achieved at A*, along with the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) which saw one in three students gain the top A* grade.

A spokesperson for the Morton Terrace school said: "We would like to thank the staff and parents/guardians for all of the support they have given to our students."

Overall, 40 per cent of students gained at least one A or A* grade, while one in four have walked away with two or more A grades.

A total of 39 students gained the EPQ, with 72 per cent achieving an A or A* grade.

And one in three students at QEHS gained ABB, which is the minimum set of grades required for almost all universities.

While results day can be a nerve-racking experience, the message from Lincolnshire County Council is not to panic, as there is plenty of advice and help available.

A council spokesperson said: “Many students will of course be looking forward to the university or college of their choice when they get their results, but others may need to change their plans.

“For anyone whose results were not as good as they hoped, talk to your school or college and see what they recommend. It might be best to contact your chosen universities and see if they will still accept you on the course for which you have an offer.

“If they are unable to offer you a place and you still want to go to university then you will need to use clearing. Go to www.ucas.com where you will find all the information you need to help you through this process.

“Don’t forget that as well as university you can also consider apprenticeships and traineeships. Information can be found at www.gov.uk/apply-apprenticeship.

“There is a wealth of information available from the National Careers Service which also provides a telephone

helpline if you need to find out more about the options. Go to nationalcareersservice.direct.gov.uk.”