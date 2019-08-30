Have your say on plans for 60 new homes near Gainsborough

Residents living near a proposed new development of 60 homes near Gainsborough are being offered a chance to share their views at a consultation event.

Plans for the scheme, which would be situated on Willingham Road in Lea, will go on display at Lea Village Hall on Tuesday September 10, between 2.30pm and 6pm.

Twelve of the proposed 60 new homes have been allocated for affordable housing.

Developer Rippon Homes said the mix of new properties, of which there would be 13 different styles, were aimed at meeting the requirements of growing families, first-time buyers and professional couples.

Managing director Ian Dyke added: “We hope to receive a positive response from local residents in Lea to the proposals that we have put forward for our site on Willingham Road.

“This will bring much-needed, quality-built homes to the area that will help those struggling to get onto the property ladder.”

A spokesperson for the developer said all of the properties would be “designed to be in keeping with the local vernacular and sustain the village feel”.

The existing tree belt to all sides of the development would be maintained and the homes positioned so as not to impact on the future health of the woodland surroundings, they added.