A Gainsborough farm’s succulent shoulder of pork has landed a top culinary prize.

The Great Taste Golden Fork for the best food or drink from the Midlands has been presented to Redhill Farm for its free range shoulder of pork, produced from the family-run farm’s own herd of free range Duroc cross pigs.

Judges swooned over the product’s fat content, crisp crackling and deep flavour, adding: “This must have been a happy pig.”