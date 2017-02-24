Win! Tickets to story of suffragette heroine Sylvia at Gainsborough

The story of Sylvia Pankhurst is coming to Gainsborough this month,

Sylvia Pankhurst has been called ‘the greatest Englishwoman of the 20th Century’.

She trained as an artist, painting a series of pictures of working women and winning three scholarships, including a year in Venice.

But when her mother and sister founded the WSPU (the suffragettes), she gave up her art to rouse the women of the East End to fight for the vote.

Now her story is being told by author and actress Jacqueline Mulhallen in the show Sylvia.

It is at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on March 11.

Tickets are £12 and £10 on 01427 676655 or www.purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase

