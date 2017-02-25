Support Lincs Laughs to have fun and help charity

A night of entertainment and fun in aid of the Lincs 2 Nepal charity is taking place at Lincoln Drill Hall next week.

Featuring rising stars, including Mollie and Will and Jack Shanik, Lincs Laughs will feature singing, comedy and lots more.

All proceeds are going to Lincs 2 Nepal who provide safe drinking water to families, run a school with more than 200 pupils and run education projects with their 75 sister schools.

They also work with adults running adult education classes.

The event is on Thursday, March 9 at 6.30pm.

Tickets are £10 and £8 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com