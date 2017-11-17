Ross Noble coming to Lincoln on new tour

Geordie comedy legend Ross Noble is back on tour next year with his new show El Hablador.

And he will be playing the Engine Shed in Lincoln on October 12.

Well known for appearances on shows like QI and Have I Got News For You on TV, Ross is currently starring on the West End stage as Igor in Mel Brooks’ London revival of ‘ Young Frankenstein.

But next year sees him return to his award-winning stand-up roots and audiences can expect more of his surreal flights of fancy and improvised hilarity.

He said: “Expect the unexpected, unless you’ve seen me before, then you know what to expect.

“But I might not do that, then again, I might.

“I expect it will be one of those two options.”

Tickets for his Lincoln show are available on 0844 888 8766 or http://bit.ly/2ADH3dh