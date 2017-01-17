Rock out to classic sound of the Bon Jovi Experience

The Bon Jovi Experience are live at the New Theatre Royal in Lincoln this week.

One of the most iconic bands of the 80’s Bon Jovi had platinum-selling albums and a plethora of hit singles around the world with songs like Livin’ on a Prayer.

The Bon Jovi Experience are hailed as the world’s finest Bon Jovi tribute act.

The fact that they have been endorsed by, and performed live with, Jon Bon Jovi himself and are featured on the official Bon Jovi website is testament to that.

They are at the Theatre Royal on Friday, January 20.

Tickets are £21 and £19 on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk