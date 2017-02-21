Richard Burton in his own words in Lincoln

The life of Richard Burton comes to Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend in the one-man show Burton.

Burton vividly presents the life of the great Welsh actor in his own words from humble beginnings to Hollywood.

Beautiful women, wealth, stage and screen and alcohol are the threads woven into this sad, happy, exuberant and often hilarious tale.

Drink was the only real anodyne to his deteriorating health and mental state, his tempestuous relationship with Elizabeth Taylor and his constant guilt over the abandonment of his family.

The show is on Saturday, February 25 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12, £10 and £8 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com