Prepare your car for long journeys this Christmas

With more than four million drivers expected to hit the roads this Christmas, motorists are urged to take precautions before they set off.

Craig Parkin of Age UK Nottinghamshire said: “Winter weather can be unpredictable, so all drivers planning to travel over the festive period should take the necessary precautions to reduce the chance of any mishaps.”

Age UK Car Insurance found that breaking down and having to call for help were top concerns for a third of motorists of advanced years.

Age UK Nottinghamshire offers these tips for motorists:

l Ensure your car is in good condition. It’s worth giving your car a winter service before long journeys.

l Check tyre tread and pressure - deeper tread depth, such as 3mm, will give you better grip and be beneficial in icy, snowy or wet conditions.

l Clean your lights and check they are working properly - dirt can prevent lights from giving full glow.

l Check and top up your oil, water, screenwash and antifreeze levels.

l Check your car insurance is up to date and that if you have breakdown cover in place

l Check the most up to date weather forecast before you set off.

l Always carry a warm coat, blankets, gloves, snacks and water in your car before starting any long journeys.

l Check that your mobile phone is fully charged before leaving.

l Ensure you have a scraper and de-icer in the car.

Last year more than four million cars took to UK roads on Christmas Eve, adding an extra 100,000 journeys compared to the same time the previous year. This year is likely to be just as busy.