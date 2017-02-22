Oasiss Unplugged live at the Drill Hall in aid of the Adam Gibbons Foundation Fund

Oasiss Unplugged are playing a special charity night at Lincoln Drill Hall next week.

The night is in aid of the Adam Gibbons Sports Foundation.

Adam was a healthy young man who played who tragically died of a brain haemorrhage in 2008 aged 18.

The Adam Gibbons Sports Foundation Fund has since been set up in his name to help local young people achieve their potential.

Boasting one of the top Liam Gallagher impersonators in the country, Oasiss Unplugged are at the Drill Hall on Tuesday, February 28 at 7pm.

Tickets are £8 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com