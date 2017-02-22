Multi-platinum vocal harmony group G4 to perform - tickets on sale this Friday

Multi-platinum vocal harmony group G4 are performing at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe later this year.

The band visit on September 20 and tickets go on sale this Friday at 10.30am.

The show will feature exciting new songs from their brand-new album - G4 ‘Love Songs’ released in February.

Having reformed in 2014 they have continued to transport their loyal following right back to the moment they first fell in love with G4’s trademark harmonies.

G4 are excited to take their classic releases of Bohemian Rhapsody, My Way and Nessun Dorma on the road and are also thrilled to showcase some of the greatest love songs of all time as they tour the songs from their hotly anticipated album, G4 Love Songs for the very first time. This new album features songs including Your Song, Amigos Para Siempre and I’d Do Anything For Love.

An evening of classic and romantic music that will surely transport you away for the evening with these consummate entertainers.

VIP tickets include a pre-show Meet & Greet with G4 at 6pm, where you’ll be served a glass of wine and have the chance to meet the guys up-close and take photos and autographs.

Tickets are priced £27.50 each (booking fee may apply) with VIP tickets priced £75 each.

They go on sale at 10.30am this Friday from The Baths Hall or call 0844 8542776. Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.