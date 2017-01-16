It’s panto time as players perform Sleeping Beauty

The small village of Wroot prepare for panto madness with their production of ‘Sleeping Beauty’.

Will they be ready in time? Oh yes, they will!

Co-producers Michelle Hope and Gill Smith said: “There is a massive amount of talent in this little village, coming together to produce and feature in our latest panto.

“We are keen to keep up this annual tradition, along with our summer show, and the annual Wroot Feast.

“Ticket sales are going well, and we are expecting the usual excellent support from our neighbours, relatives and friends in the Isle.” Tickets are available for January 18, 19 and 20, priced £6 adults, £3 children, available from the Cross Keys. The panto takes place at Wroot Village Hall.

For more details, please contact Gill Smith on 07341 559319.