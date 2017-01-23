Frankenstein is alive at Lincoln Theatre Royal

Mary Shelley’s gothic masterpiece Frankenstein is being brought to life at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln this week.

The scene is Geneva in 1816.

Victor Frankenstein obsesses in the pursuit of nature’s secret, the elixir of life itself.

But nothing can prepare him for what he creates.

This new adaptation of Shelley’s classic by Blackeyed Theatre fuses ensemble storytelling, live music, puppetry and theatricality.

Blackeyed Theatre are no strangers to successfully bringing horror classic to the stage after their hugely successful 2013 production of Dracula.

Now, they are back with a fresh, re-telling of Shelley’s landmark work of romantic, Gothic and science fiction literature.

The production is on Thursday, January 26 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £18 and £16 on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk