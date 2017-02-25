Fighting the system in modern true-life tale

A drama of modern times comes to Lincoln Performing Arts Centre next month as Lung presents E15.

Facing skyrocketing rent and forced relocation out of London, 29 single mothers united to confront Newham Council’s gentrification of their home town.

From the streets of Newham to the Houses of Parliament, this bold and pertinent part of documentary theatre is adapted from the real-life testimonies, provides a truthful retelling of the E15 Campaign, Britain’s housing crisis and how one group of women refused to be marginalised.

The play is at the LPAC on Wednesday, March 8 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12.50 and £10.50 (£5 Live Pass) on 01522 837600 or www.lpac.co.uk