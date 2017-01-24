Escape from time at the Newvolutions Festival

The Newvolutions Festival at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre ends this week with two more original pieces of theatre.

The last night of the festival is Friday, January 27 when Stand By Theatre presents The Room At The Top of the House and Six & 2 Three present Autopilot.

In The Room At The Top of the House, Josh finds the outside would both a fascinating and frightening place.

At a time where he is most vulnerable, a room of forgotten things quickly becomes the perfect place for him to disappear into the stories of others.

The performance starts at 7pm.

Autopilot is all about Annie, who all her life has never had enough time.

Speed up, fast forward, skip the ads, if only Annie had more time, she’d finally make something of herself.

Suddenly a company call Dual:Tech Inc appear and seem to have the answer and Annie plunges into the unknown.

But being a human guinea pig is a small price to pay when the prize is cheating time.

When everything is automatic, auto-tuned, isn’t it time to go Autopilot?

The performance starts at 8pm.

More information about Newvolutions is on 01522 837600 or www.lpac.co.uk