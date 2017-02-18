Enter the wordless world of Vamos at the Drill Hall

A swinging sixties story of unconditional love comes to Lincoln Drill Hall next month as Vamos present The Best Thing.

Step into the wordless world of Vamos Theatre for this bitter-sweet story where sexual revolution proves a rocky path to tread.

It’s 1966 and for Susan, life is an adventure waiting to begin.

But what happens next means life will never be the same again.

The show is at the Drill Hall in Wednesday, March 3 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12, £10 and £8 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com