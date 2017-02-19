Come and sing in Gainsborough

The Lincoln Singers are hosting a come and sing event at All Saint’s Church in Gainsborough next month.

The event is on March 4 and starts at 10.15am with sessions learning music from the 11th to 21st Centuries.

The day ends with a public concert at 5.30pm.

The sessions will be led by Greg Wright, a well-respected teacher from Lincoln.

Choral experience and sight-reading ability is required.

Places are £18, contact Lorna Mulhern on 01529 660168 or email lornamulhern@gmail.com to book a place.

Tickets for the concert are £6 from Deirdre Speed on 07710 535725 or deirdrespeed@btinternet.com, or Horsley’s on Church Street in Gainsborough.