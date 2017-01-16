Classic Noel Coward play to be performed by The Hospital Players

The Hospital Players present Private Lives by Noel Coward at The Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe next week.

Elyot and Amanda, once married and now honeymooning with new spouses at the same hotel meet by chance, reignite the old spark and impulsively elope.

After days of being reunited, they again find their fiery romance alternating between passions of love and anger.

An all-time Coward classic.

The performance runs from Tuesday January 17 until Saturday, January 21, with shows from 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10. Visit The Hospital Players