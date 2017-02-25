All change for a bit of Ayckbourn in Bawtry

Bawtry Phoenix Players return to the stage next week with Alan Ayckbourn’s If I Were You.

The Rodales seem like an ordinary family, but beneath the surface things are beginning to crack.

Gill and Mal have lost the spark in their marriage, their son Sam resents his father and their daughter Chrissie has recently become a mum and is dealing with marriage issues of her own.

Will Mal and Jill be able to find a new way forward?

However, all changes, as, waking up one morning, they find that they have switched personas.

The play is at Bawtry Phoenix Theatre from Saturday March 4 until Saturday, March 11.

Tickets are £8 and £7 from Bawtry library or the box office on 01302 710825.