Alison Rayner has date at the Jazzpac

Jazz ensemble the Alison Rayner Quintet are playing live at Lincoln Jazzpac at The Collection in the spring.

Bass player and composer Alison Rayner has been playing jazz and other styles of music since the mid-70s

In the 80s she spent five years with the critically acclaimed jazz and Latin group The Guest Stars, Stars touring all the major international jazz venues and festivals, also recording three albums with them.

She currently leads her contemporary jazz quintet and they will be performing at the Jazzpac on March 10.

