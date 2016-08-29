Ocean Colour Scene, Shed Seven and Dodgy to star at festival

Britpop stars Ocean Colour Scene, Shed Seven and Dodgy are to headline a brand new day of music in Lincolnshire this weekend.

Summer’s End is a new annual open-air event at Lincolnshire Showground providing one last chance to see out the summer and will provide a family day out for all ages with a variety of food, craft beer and Best of British rock & roll.

The inaugural event will be headlined by Ocean Colour Scene, joined by very special guests Shed Seven and Dodgy.

Ocean Colour Scene, who hail from Birmingham, have a story that is already the stuff of legend – a rip-roaring rock & roll folk odyssey set against a backdrop of 21 years of UK pop culture at its very best.

Over 23 years, they have notched up nine albums, three of which made the top five in the UK and enjoyed a run of nine successive top 20 hit singles commencing with 1996’s The Riverboat Song.

They went on to be one of the major acts of the 90’s Britpop scene with further anthems like The Day We Caught The Train Hundred Mile High Society and albums like Moseley Shoals and Marchin’ Already.

They are currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Moseley Shoals album and will be playing the album in full at the Showground.

They supported Oasis at their record breaking Knebworth shows that same year, and two years later set sail on the biggest arena tour of any UK band to date.

From their days as disciples of The Stone Roses to million-selling Britpop stars and long-term touring allies of Paul Weller, they have always stood shoulder to shoulder with the greats of modern British rock.

Fronted by Rick Witter, Shed Seven had five UK top 40 hits in 1996, more than any other act that year.

Already having enjoyed hits with songs like Speakeasy, Where Have You Been Tonight? and Disco Down, the hit the peak of their success with their seventh single, Going For Gold, which entered the UK singles charts at number eight.

The band followed this with a sold-out 13-date tour.

Several years later, in 2007, the band announced a reunion tour with several major venues selling out within weeks.

Dodgy were another band to emerge at the height of the Britpop era with a succession of hits including Good Enough, In A Room and Staying Out For The Summer.

Summer’s End will take place at the Lincolnshire Showground on Saturday, September 3 from 2pm to midnight.

As the Britpop revival sweeps the country, tickets are in high demand.

For tickets, visit www.summers-end.co.uk