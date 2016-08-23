Feel the passion with Carmen at the Baths Hall

The highly acclaimed Russian State Balet & Opera House returns to Lincolnshire next month with one of the most popular operas of them all – Carmen.

With it’s heady mix of love, treachery, fierce passion and betrayal, all held together by some of composer Georges Bizet’s most memorable melodies, Carmen has been loved around the world favour all over the world almost since its first performance in 1875.

And Lincolnshire audiences can feel it for themselves when it comes to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on September 15.

Set in 19th Century Seville, Carmen tells the story of the downfall of Don José, a naïve soldier who is seduced by Carmen, a free-spirited femme fatale.

José abandons his childhood sweetheart and deserts from his military duties, yet loses Carmen’s love to the glamorous toreador Escamillo.

The music of Carmen has been widely acclaimed for its brilliance of melody, harmony, atmosphere and orchestration, and for the skill with which Bizet represented, musically, the emotions and suffering of his characters.

The Toreador Song, in particular, is among the best known of all operatic arias while the rich and colourful vigour of the gypsies’ scenes have also become synonymous with what makes Carmen so popular.

The performance starts at 7.30pm, tickets are £29.50 on 0844 8542776 or www.bathshall.co.uk