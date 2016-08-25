Coronation Street star Wendi going to Wonderland at the Auditorium

Coronation Street star Wendi Peters heads the cast for the inaugural UK tour of Wonderland at Grimsby Auditorium next year.

Much loved for her acclaimed portrayal of Cilla Battersby-Brown in Corrie, Wendi will play the Queen of Hearts in the show.

As well as ‘Corrie’, Wendi has also appeared on Celebrity Sewing Bee for Children In Need, Celebrity Mastermind, The F Word with Gordon Ramsay and Celebrity Masterchef, and currently plays regular character Cook Jenkins in the BBC’s Hetty Feather.

She will be joined in Wonderland by Dave Willetts as the White Rabbit.

Dave is one of the UK’s foremost musical theatre stars having played numerous leading roles including Jean Valjean in Les Misérables (London and Australia), Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera (London and Manchester), Old Deuteronomy in Cats (London), the title roles in Jesus Christ Superstar (London and Europe), Sweeney Todd (UK Tour) and Sunday in the Park with George (UK Tour), Max Von Mayerling in Sunset Boulevard (London), and Adam Pontipee in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Emile de Becque in South Pacific, Julian Marsh in 42nd Street and Professor Callaghan in Legally Blonde (all UK tours).

Wonderlands is at the Auditorium from February 27 to March 4 at 7.30pm each night, plus a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £15 to £34 (concessions and discounts available).

For tickets and information, call the box office on 0300 3000035 or visit www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk