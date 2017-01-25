Wilson takes over at helm of county side for new season

Lincolnshire County Cricket Club will start the 2017 campaign with a new captain.

Carl Wilson, of Bourne CC, last year’s vice-captain, has replaced David Lucas, who retired from the role.

Other officials elected included chairman Chris Keywood, a former Hartsholme player. The president is another ex-Hartsholme player, John Van-der-Vord, who also played for Bucyrus.

Chris Farmer, the former chief executive of South Kesteven District Council, was elected chief executive. His role will include secretarial and financial duties.

Mark Fell will continue as director of cricket.

The Unicorns KO Trophy campaign starts on 30th April with a home fixture against Cambridgeshire at Grantham. Lincolnshire then travel to Penrith on 7th May to face Cumberland before hosting Norfolk at Bracebridge Heath on 14th May.

The final round-robin match is another trip north to play Northumberland at Jesmond on 21st May.

Lincolnshire start the defence of their Eastern Division Championship title against Cambridgeshire at Saffron Walden, from 4th to 6th June.

Staffordshire are the opposition for the first home game, from 18th-20th June, at Sleaford.

That will be followed by another home match at Grantham, against Buckinghamshire, from 2nd-4th July, and a trip to Bedford School to face Bedfordshire from 16th-18th July.

Lincolnshire face Northumberland at Jesmond from 30th July to 1st August, before hosting Hertfordshire at Cleethorpes, from 13th-15th August.