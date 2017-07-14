Weekend of sport returns to Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire’s popular annual weekend of sport and activity is returning on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 July in time for the start of the school holidays.

Leisure centres, clubs and organisations across the county will be opening their doors to encourage children of all ages and adults to come and have a go at something they love, or try something new.

Rachel Belcher of Active Lincolnshire said: “It’s great to see this weekend getting bigger and better every year. More sports providers are getting on board and are doing even more to showcase what they’re doing over the summer to keep children entertained. In South Holland there’s a festival being planned which I am sure will be very popular.”

Josh Wright, from 1Life, commented: “We are working closely with Active Lincolnshire to keep everyone active throughout the summer.

“This year, we’ve organised a free festival on the Saturday so everyone can take part in getting active this summer. We have loads of sports activities, a bouncy castle, business stalls, free swimming for children and much more. I hope to see lots of people coming to take part.”

So, what’s going on near you?

East Lindsey

Magna Vitae’s Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth: Lots of free or low-cost activities across the weekend from 8am – 4pm including badminton, swimming (lessons and pool inflatable), plus dodgeball and multi-skills.

Magna Vitae’s Leisure Centre in Horncastle: Free admission to general swimming sessions on both Saturday and Sunday.

South Holland

1Life Castle Sport Complex, Albion Street in Spalding: Free Festival, Saturday 23 July, 10am-4pm. Lots of sports activities, a bouncy castle, business stalls, free swimming for children and much more.”

North Kesteven

1Life Leisure Centre in North Hykeham, North Kesteven: Tennis and badminton all weekend.

1Life’s centre in Sleaford is offering squash. Not forgetting free health walks which run all year round, and the opportunity to take part in climbing wall sessions from 10am - 1pm on Friday 22 July.

Carres Grammar School, Sleaford: Free weekend gym pass 9am-3pm for all new users. Free outdoor Tennis/Basketball hire. Free 3G all weather pitch (¼ pitch) hire for one hour for football (please book in advance).

Free badminton/ table tennis/indoor football/indoor basketball for one hour (please book in advance).

West Lindsey

Everyone Active: Half price courts from 11am – 4pm across the weekend and everyone who comes along to take part will be put into a draw to win a birthday party. Plus, it’s time to dig out those leg warmers, because on Friday 22 July, West Lindsey Leisure Centre is hosting a Roller Disco. All skate hire proceeds go to a charity of Everyone Active’s choosing.