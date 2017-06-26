Run-chase falls 33 short

Lea & Roses could only manage a losing draw to local rivals Everton in Division One of the Bassetlaw Cricket League as they fell 33 runs short of victory.

Everton, who were invited to bat first, produced a solid innings.

They totalled 206 for eight with Gary Andrews leading the Lea & Roses wicket-taking with three for 56.

Andy Dewick twook two for 20 and James Cooper two for 30.

In reply, Lea & Roses reached 174 for eight, despite Chris Needham giving the run-chase a solid start with his 31.

Matt Snee scored a good 38 not out to bolster the score towards the end of the innings, but Lea & Roses had to settle for three points and the losing draw.

Lea & Roses 2nds lost at Bilsthorpe.

The visitors were placed into bat and compiled 148 for eight with Shaun Metcalfe top-scoring with 42.

A good spell of bowling by Richard Keightley saw him take three for 17 from 13 overs to give Lea & Roses hope of victory.

Bilsthorpe, however, won by six wickets with four overs remaining.

Lea & Roses 3rds came close to a win at Milton 3rds, but had to settle for a winning draw.

Matt Saunders scored 62 and Andrew Tucker made 49 in a total of 169.

Milton replied with 139 for eight. Scott Hutchinson took four wickets for the visitors.