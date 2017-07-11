Superb silver for Gainsborough athlete at English Schools

A phenomenal performance by Gainsborough high-jumper Hannah Moat won her a silver medal at the English Schools Athletics Championships.

Hannah, who goes to Queen Elizabeth’s High School, qualified for the 87th renewal of the prestigious championships as the county champion for her age group. And representing Limcolnshire, she proceeded to take the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham by storm in the intermediate girls’ high jump.

After a long and exciting final, she jumped two personal-best heights and finished with a 1.71-metre performance which secured her second place.

Hannah now qualifies to represent Team England at a Home Countries International for U17s, which is to be held in Dublin this Saturday. Her display also moved her into the UK top-ten rankings.

Alongside Hannah in Birmingham was Queen Elizabeth’s High School teammate Emily Strickland, who competed in the senior girls’ 400m event. In a very competitive heat, she ran a fine time of 57.3 seconds and was unlucky to narrowly miss out on qualification for the final.

The two-day championships, which are for the cream of athletes in school years eight to 13, have long been viewed as the stage on which future stars and international gold medallists emerge.

This year, the event concluded with a county parade in front of dignitaries and London 2012 Olympic Games medallist Robbie Grabarz.