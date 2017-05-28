Perfect 10 for the leaders

Gainsborough Bowls League champions and leaders Marshall A passed their first major test against championship rivals Scotter with flying colours.

Although the match was competitive on all three rinks, the A team defeated the visitors 10–0 (66–53).

Scotter are 21 points behind Marshall A but have a home game in hand.

Marshall A continued their good form in a rearranged Knockout Shield match, defeating visitors Wheatley 85-52. The A team won all four rinks with Colin Mills, Geoff Gray, and Jack Jervis winning 30-12.

Scotter also won a rescheduled shield match, claiming an 85-55 victory at Rose Leisure with Geoff Leaning, Keith Clarke and Dave Copley winning 25–8. Scotter won three of the four rinks.

Marton GB’s good start to the season come to a halt against visitors Wheatley, who went second after winning a tight game. Wheatley won the aggregate 53–51 and the three-rink game 7.5–2.5.

Beckingham woke up from their slow start to the season with a 10–0 (87–62) success over visitors Misterton, who had won two of their three games.

In the Knockout Shield, Beckingham gained revenge for a league defeat to Marton GB by winning 89-51.

Melrose SSC beat visitors Misterton 92–50 in a shield tie while in the battle of the bottom two teams, Marshall Sports overcame Rose Leisure 10-0 (59–47).