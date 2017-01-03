Hero Haldenby grabs trophy in thrilling finish to annual race

A thrilling sprint finish capped another successful running of the Phil Rose Memorial Trophy race, which is staged every Christmas holiday by Gainsborough and Morton Striders.

The race is held in memory of Phil Rose, a club member who tragically died in a road accident 20 years ago, and is a handicap event in which all the competitors start at different times, based on their 2016 race results.

In theory, all the runners should finish at the same time, so this year’s handicapping duo, Clare Hardwick and Craig Ward, did a wonderful job because all 30 who took part crossed the line within five minutes of each other -- even though the starting times varied by more than 45 minutes.

The handicapping also produced the closest and most exciting climax for many years as Ian Haldenby denied former winner Daniel Gleave in a captivating duel.

Gleave had steadily weaved his way through the field to take the lead about 400 metres from the finish, and he looked sure to reclaim the trophy he had lifted in 2015. However, Haldenby managed to stay on Gleave’s shoulders just before edging past him in the sprint to the line.

Once he had regained his breath, Gleave admitted that he put so much into moving to the front that he had nothing left in the tank to respond to Haldenby’s late thrust.

Third place went to club stalwart Gary Atkinson, while fourth was claimed by Daryl Kelsey to round off his excellent debut season in style.

Junior members of Striders were not eligible to take part in the race, so several of them decided to do their festive running at assorted parkruns on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. They were very successful at them too, with Lewis Shillito (28.27 minutes), Joshua Swinton (36.23), Cayden Kelsey (36.43) and Archie Proctor (27.56) all bagging personal-best (PB) times.

Lucy Allan recorded a fine time of 23.05 minutes on her first run at Lincoln, while Thomas Sweeting achieved 21.58 for his debut at Sherwood. Sweeting’s brother, Rhys, went one better by completing his first runs at Sherwood and at Humber Bridge on successive Saturdays.

The youngsters didn’t have it all their own way, though, because Karen Ramsdale’s time of 29.53 was her personal best at Gainsborough, while Joanne Proctor was the first lady finisher at the same event.

Striders are now looking forward to 2017, their 34th year, when events and races will continue to come thick and fast for more than 200 members of all ages and abilities.

Anyone wishing to join the popular club -- maybe as part of their New Year’s resolutions -- are invited to attend the weekly training sessions.

For the juniors, the sessions resume at the Gainsborough Academy on Tuesdays at 5.30 pm, and for the seniors, they take place from Queen Elizabeth’s High School at 6.30 pm on Thursdays and from DW Sports in Marshall’s Yard at 7.15 pm on Tuesdays. High-visibility clothing is required for all sessions.

One of the highlights of the club’s year will again be its own 10k race, scheduled for Sunday, March 19.