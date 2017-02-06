Four division title contenders clash at West Lindsey

The daytime leagues at West Lindsey Indoor Bowls Club saw vital clashes between title contenders with three of the four competitions too close to call.

Marlene Mays’ M2 team, who have led the Monday Triples all season, looked to have one hand on the trophy after beating nearest rivals Geoff Gray’s M5 20–10.

However, M2 team then lost 17–9 defeat to Trevor Gaines’ M4, who remain bottom, to open up the championship race.

Geoff Gray’s M5 took full advantage by brushing aside Marjorie Ward’s M1 25–6 to close to one point behind with two matches remaining and end M1’s lingering championship hopes.

Ian Chappell’s M9 are two points behind M2 after defeating Peter Taylor’s M7 13–11 and Jean Flegg’s M3 13–10, but may regret not substantially improving their shots difference.

In the Wednesday Sets, Jean Flegg’s second-placed W3 defeated third-placed Keith Clark’s W1 4–2 to end their rival’s championship hopes. W3 previously beat Tony Hesp’s W8 6–0.

In the Thursday Australian Pairs, a top-of-the-table clash saw John Hunt’s T5 team defeat Bob Baines’ T1 15–13.

T5 had previously beat John Grooby’s T6 team by 20–14 and T1 had defeated Barbara Coy’s T2 29–8.

Former leaders Eric Dobbie’s T7 dropped to third after losing 17–12 to Brenda Allen’s T4, who are title outsiders.

In the Friday Mixed Triples, Audrey Rogers’ F4 leaders beat third-placed Marlene Mays’ F7 12–9 to finish the championship hopes of F7, who dropped to fourth.