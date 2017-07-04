Birthday girl Mollie strikes gold on her gymnastics debut

Birthday girl Mollie Langhorne made a remarkable debut on the county competition stage for the Gainsborough-based Apex Gymnastics Academy.

For she won medals of all colours at the competition, which was held at Lincoln City Gymnastics Club and was for gymnasts at county levels six and seven.

Mollie, who trains with and represents Apex, was making her first-ever appearance in a county event and proceeded to shower herself with extra-special birthday presents.

She achieved two gold medals, one silver and one bronze on another successful day fror the academy, which is based at West Lindsey Leisure Centre.

Clubs from all over Lincolnshire gathered for the competition, and more than 150 gymnasts took part in various competitive categories. But it was Mollie they were all talking about at the end of the day.

Becky Chambers, head coach at Apex, who accompanied the gymnasts at the event, said: “Mollie has been training at the club for the last two years and is an absolute pleasure to teach.

“She is never without a smile on her face, and her love for gymnastics is very evident. Her natural talent and elegance are clearly visible to all, whether they are involved in the gymnastics world or not.”

Mollie was not the only Apex gymnast to shine at the event. For other successes came from her training buddies, Orla Catani Brown, Libby Mason, Grace Swindles and Lauren Penketh, who came away with two more silver medals and two overall fifth places in their respective age categories.

Becky added: “We are one of the smallest clubs in the county, so I was full of pride watching our gymnasts being called out for so many placings. I was absolutely thrilled that the girls got the recognition they deserved for all the hard work they put in within the training hall.

“Although they were reatively new to competing, they displayed no signs of nerves and thoroughly enjoyed themselves which, as a coach, is the most important thing of all.”

Other talented young gymnasts from the Apex academy to compete at Lincoln were Mary Beth Stephenson, Tiegan Gray, Bethany Wood, Bethany Tate Hill and Sarah Jayne Sturdy.