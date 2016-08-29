Transfer window as Gainsborough Sunday League aims for ‘more level playing field’

The Premier League and the rest of professional football has been gripped by the dealings of deadline day at the end of the transfer window this week.

And a similar scenario is expected among the lesser lights of the Gainsborough and District Sunday League for the new season, which kicks off on Sunday.

For the league is to operate its own transfer window in December as part of its determined plans to help ensure that no teams are far more superior to others and/or playing in divisions far below their strengths -- all in the interests of local football.

Explained a league spokesman: “A series of alterations to the league’s constitution have been made for the coming season, with all teams restricted to 25 players each, and no players allowed to sign on or be transferred after July 27.

“A transfer window will operate in December, but the maximum quota of 25 players per team will still apply, and players will have to be de-registered to make way for any new incoming players.

“A much leveller playing field is what is trying to be established with regards to the playing strengths of all the clubs.

“The management committee has been able to assess the relative playing strength of each club and place them in the appropriate divisions of the league.

“Only time will tell if this will work for the good of the league, but players playing in divisions way below their capabilities was becoming a real problem for the league, and these measures are an attempt to make local football better for all.

“The management committee wishes all clubs a successful season but, above all, a sporting one. The four teams in the county cup have all drawn tough fixtures but we wish them success.

“The league is looking for more referees, and anyone interested in taking up the whistle can contact Clive Fisher on 07929 085676, or Grahame Lyner 01427 612791, or Steve Lilley 01427 728618.”

League fixtures for the opening day of the season on Sunday are: DIVISION ONE: Friendship v Retford Rail, Misterton United v BFC Clumber. DIVISION TWO: AFC Ordsall v MUSC, Black Horse v Leverton United, Walkeringham v Morton. DIVISION THREE: Crown Inn v Ropery Rangers, Ropery Inn v Bridon, Stanwood Engineering v Horse And Jockey.