Race for Gainsborough Evening League honours goes down to the wire

With only one or two matches to go, the exciting race for the First Division title in the Gainsborough Evening Tennis League is set to go down to the wire.

Gainsborough Town 1 are currently top after winning all 13 of their matches so far, and they boast a healthy lead of four points.

But second-placed Epworth 1, who have a game in hand, can still steal the title off them if they win their final two fixtures.

There is a six-point gap back to the rest of the eight-team division, who are headed by third-placed Retford 1 and propped up by Haxey 1, who have suffered 11 defeats on the spin and are stranded at the bottom of the pile, behind Scotter 1.

In the Second Division, even after a surprise 8-1 defeat at Epworth 3, North Scarle 2 are worthy champions. They have won nine of their 11 games so far and will end up at least four points clear of the rest, who are currently headed by Gainsborough Town 2.

In Division Three, Retford 2 finished their ten-game season undefeated with a 9-0 whitewash of Retford 3 and can be crowned champions. They are fully eight points clear of Haxey 2 and Scotter 2, who are duelling for the runners-up slot.

The Fourth Division championship has gone to Wheatley 3 after an emphatic 9-0 success over Epworth 5 in their last fixture pipped Haxey 3 on leg-difference (plus-52 to plus-22). Both teams had finished on the same number of points.

Meanwhile in the league’s Knockout Tournament, the remaining semi-final resulted in a terrific victory for Retford 1 over league leaders Gainsborough Town 1.

The Tournament finals take place at Gainsborough Tennis Club on Sunday, September 4, with a 2 pm start.

Retford 1 take on plucky underdogs Lea Park, who hail from a division below them, in the main contest, while the B final will be between Fourth Division Saxilby and Third Division champions Retford 2.

Spectators are welcome to go along for what is sure to be an entertaining day of end-of-summer tennis that showcases the best talents of the popular league.