Ten out of ten for runaway leaders Mattersey in Sunday league

Magnificent Mattersey made it the perfect ten when extending their 100% record at the top of the First Division in the Gainsborough Sunday League.

Ten wins from ten matches is now the record for the runaway leaders as they smashed Smiffys United 9-2, taking their seasonal goals tally to 61.

Mattersey head the table by six points, with six games to play, from Friendship, who were also in winning form, defeating Elm Cottage 4-2 away from home.

The other match to take place in the top flight resulted in a 6-1 success for third-placed Rose And Crown, who beat struggling Kings Arms. They remain five points behind Friendship, but do have a game in hand.

The thrilling race for the Second Division title, and promotion, took another twist on Sunday when leaders Tuxford WMC were beaten by MUSC, who duly replaced them in top spot. The home side triumphed 3-1 and now head the table by two points from Crooked Billet, who were held to a 3-3 draw on a trip to mid-table Albertos. Both MUSC and Crooked Billet have also played one game fewer than Tuxford.

Not completely out of the running are fourth-placed Walkeringham, who enjoyed a 4-1 victory at home to AFC Ordsall and sit five points behind the new leaders.

At the foot of the table, Morton slid to their ninth defeat in 12 outings, going down 4-0 at home to Black Horse, while Leverton United were beaten 4-2 by fellow strugglers Olde Sun.

Two games played in Division Three resulted in success for the top teams as Westwoodside won 8-4 at Ropery Inn and Bridon AFC beat Stanwood Engineering 4-1.