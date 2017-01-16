Roma satisfied despite late collapse at Alty

Dom Roma was happy with Gainsborough Trinity’s display as they won 3-2 at Altrincham last weekend - despite the result perhaps being a little closer than it needed to be.

Trinity were coasting at 3-0 before a red card for skipper Matt Thornhill gave the hosts the impetus to get two late goals and put pressure on Roma’s men.

But Trinity saw the game out to record a welcome three points, leaving Roma satisfied overall.

He said: “It wasn’t as comfortable as it should have been in the end. Obviously the sending off changed the game, as we were probably on cruise control for about 70 minutes, but then a daft sending off altered things. It gave them a lift as it would any team.

“However, I was really pleased with how we played for the first 70 minutes. We played some really good football, we were clinical when we needed to be and the stuff we worked on in training all week paid off.”

Gainsborough were two up inside ten minutes thanks to goals from Ash Worsfold - the first of his brace - and Noel Burdett.

Worsfold had been a late addition to the starting line-up after an injury to Nathan Jarman in the warm-up left him unable to take part.

Roma said: “We didn’t want to start slowly because if we did that they could have got on top of the game and it would have made it more difficult for us.

“We got the goals and then defended well as a team for the rest of the first-half, keeping that up in the second and maintaining our shape.

“Once we got the third goal I thought we’d go on and kill the game off which didn’t happen, but all I care about is getting the three points.”