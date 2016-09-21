Roma praises Trinity fans and calls for noise

Gainsborough Trinity boss Dom Roma has urged the club’s supporters to keep up their superb support as they look to continue their good league form.

Consecutive home wins against AFC Telford United and then FA Halifax Town were watched by gates of 452 and 692 respectively and a good following went to Altrincham for Saturday’s FA Cup tie.

And with a visit to AFC Fylde’s impressive new stadium coming up this weekend, Roma is keen to see the fans do their bit.

He said: “I don’t think supporters often realise how important it is to the players.

“Martin (Foster) and I saw that once the fans started singing and getting behind the lads it was an instant lift and they can effectively be our12th man.

“They’ve supported me brilliantly as a player for the last five years and now as a manager and we’re asking that they make as much noise as possible because the lads really buy into it.

“I tell the players how good the fans are here because they really support us and if we can get them making lots of noise it’ll make a big difference and the players will react to it.”