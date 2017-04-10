Returning Lacey hoping small steps lead to big win

Trinity defender Josh Lacey says they are taking it one game at a time as they look to escape the National League North trapdoor.

Gainsborough were beaten 1-0 at home to Stockport County at the weekend to leave them points adrift of safety with four to play.

It was his first game back after six week’s out injured.

The former Scunthorpe United trainee said: “Nothing has been said about next year, we have got to do our job first of all and take care of the games that we have left this season and then go from there.

“It is unfortunate that we did not get the win. We spent a lot of time defending in the second half.

“We have got a young back four and we are all close and get on well. We went out there to do the job we were asked to do, it was a close game.

“If I’m honest the penalty for them was the tipping point. I’m pleased with how I performed after six weeks out.

“I took the game to their danger man Danny Lloyd, it is a mental game before hand. He is a good player and a lot of people give him time and space and I thought I would just take the game to him instead. He drifts around a lot and is quick and sharp, I’m happy with what I did.”

Trinity face another tricky home time on Good Friday with the visit of promotion-chasing Salford City.

Lacey added: “I’m looking forward to it as I do ever game, its such a short career and you have to enjoy every game.

“I look forward to every game, if you do not look forward to every game then there is something wrong.”

Trinity travel to Brackley Town on Easter Monday before returning home to face Kidderminster Harriers on the following Saturday.