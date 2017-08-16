Ratings: How we rated Gainsborough Trinity’s players in defeat to Blyth

Gainsborough Trinity were beaten 4-2 by a Blyth Spartans side that were firing on all cylinders at the Martin & Co Arena.
Trinity looked a different side from the defensively convincing side that saw out a 1-0 win away at Nuneaton the previous weekend.
Who played well, who played badly? Check out our player ratings and let us know if you agree or disagree.
Louis Jones – 6 – Had a strong debut against Nuneaton but was unfortunate against Blyth. Could have done little about all four goals and made a few good saves, specifically a one-on-on in the first half.
Josh Lacey – 5 – Made a lot of mistakes during the game, struggled to deal with a lot of the attacks down his wing.
Ellis Storey – 5 – Was ok going forward and managed to link up a few times with King. However, a few times Storey could have pushed forward but played too safe going back to the defence. Was caught out a few times with Blyth’s wing attacks.
Shane Clarke – 6 – Intercepted and tackled well in the middle, making a few key passes but also lost the ball a lot and gave away a string of passes.
Michael Jacklin – 5 – Almost gifted Blyth with one goal with a horrible back pass to Dale Hopson but Jones saved him in the one-on-one. Wasn’t at the races, complete different performance to Nuneaton.
Ioan Evans – 5 – Marked poorly for set-pieces, which led to at least one of the Blyth goals. Tackled well and did ok with his distribution.
Bradley Wells – 6.5 – Did well towards the latter stages of the game. Managed to get into a decent position to get his goal and will feel happy with his efforts.
Jordan Richards – 6 – Largely disappointing. Was a ghost for a lot of the game but did make a few good interceptions and passes.
Nathan Jarman – 6 – Had a poor first half, making needless fouls and going into the book for a wild challenge. Revitalised second half, putting himself about like only Jarman can. Penalty miss lowers the rating.
Ashley Worsfold – 6.5 – Wasn’t at his best tonight. Didn’t get in behind the defenders as much as in recent matches, leading to very few chances heading his way.
Craig King – 8 – The standout. Made such a difference bamboozling the defence down the left hand side. Created both Trinity goals and could have had another two
assists on another night.
Jonathan Wafula – 6 – Made a slight difference from the bench, introducing pace to the right wing but didn’t have enough time to fully impact himself on the game.
