New manager’s delight at side’s commitment

New Gainsborough Trinity manager Dave Frecklington was full of praise for his side as they bounced back from a five-goal defeat the previous week to earn a precious point in their National League North relegation fight.

Frecklington, in charge for the first time after succeeding Dom Roma, guided Trinity to a 1-1 home draw against in-form Gloucester City.

Nathan Jarman netted from the penalty spot for Gainsborough Trinity against Gloucester City.

Trinity took a 31st minute lead when Nathan Jarman converted a penalty after Chib Chilaka was fouled. The visitors, who had won five of their previous six matches, levelled through a disputed 67th minute Sam Avery goal as Trinity appealed for a foul on keeper Tom Nicholson.

“The lads need to be praised,” Frecklington said. “They were absolutely superb, put bodies on the line, got blocks in, put balls into good areas and were a threat on the counter-attack.

“I am delighted with the response we have had from the group (since taking over).

“You could see we had got a little bit of structure into the team and discipline.

“It’s not always pretty, the way we set out, but (because of) where we are in the league at the moment it is important we try to keep clean sheets and, first and foremost, have a basis to work from.”

Frecklington, whose side are 16th, three points clear of the relegation zone, blamed the referee for Gloucester’s controversial leveller from a goalmouth scramble.

“I think it is a foul on the keeper, but the less spoken about the referee the better,” he said.

“You feel like the whole world is against you when decisions like that are made.

“But I am delighted with the players’ reaction to the goal. We finished the stronger.”

Trinity are at home again on Saturday against mid-table Curzon Ashton.